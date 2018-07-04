Expatriate employees in govt can sponsor housemaids

MUSCAT: Expatriate employees working in government sector in the Sultanate can now sponsor and bring domestic helps. Brigadier-General Ahmed bin Sultan al Nabhani, Director-General of Foreign Residency and Passports, on Wednesday said the sponsorship will be allowed based on the work permit a foreign employee has with the Ministry of Manpower. According to him, the new decision (No 129/2018) issued on June 13 by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, states that ‘foreigners working in the government sector’ is added to Clause 1 of Article 14 in the old decision, which defines sponsorship rules.

