Expat population drops significantly

Muscat, June 11 – Expat population in the Sultanate has seen the biggest decrease in years making up 42.9 per cent at 1,995,461 while the Omani population reached 2,651,190. The Sultanate’s total population currently stands at 4,646,651, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The NCSI statistics show that the expat population increased to 44 per cent from 42 per cent during the period between 2012 and 2018. The rate of change in the Omani population is 23.3 per cent and 32.2 per cent in expat population.

The annual population bulletin for 2019 released by NCSI said the Sultanate’s total population reached 4.6 million in 2018 with an increase of 978,000 from 2012. Males constitute 65 per cent and females 35 per cent of the total population. Omani males make up 50 per cent of the total Omani population. Expat males constitute 83 per cent of the total expat population in 2018. Population sex ratio of Omanis stands at 102 males per 100 females against 480 males per 100 females for expats. Nationality-wise, Indians make up 37 per cent of the total expat population followed by Bangladeshis with 34 per cent, Pakistanis 13 per cent.