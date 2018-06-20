Expat population continues to fall

MUSCAT: The expat workforce in Oman has been showing a trend of decline for the last several months.

According to the latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of expatriates as of June 18, 2018 stood at 2,033,238 or 44.1 per cent of the total population in the Sultanate.

At the same time, the population clock put up by the NCSI shows that the total number of Omanis till the same dated reached 2,576,837 make it 55.9 per cent.

The total population stood at 4,610,075.

The data for the first four month indicated that the number of foreign workers fell by 18,311 or 1.5 per cent just in four months of the current year.

At the end of April 2018, the number of expatriate employees stood at 1,836,569 against 1,854,880 in December 2017.

Of this, 2.2 per cent fall was reported from the private sector and two per cent from different government departments.

At the same time, Bangladeshi nationals continue to form the major chunk of the expatriate population with 682,702 workers in April this year showing a 3.2-per cent fall. In December 2017, the number stood at 692,164.

Indians, who occupy the second slot, also registered a fall of 1.6 per cent to reach 678,696 from 688,226 during the same period.

The number of Pakistanis stands at 229,378 from 234,163 in December 2017, showing a drop of 3.1 per cent. Filipinos increased by 10.3 per cent to 46,106 workers from 45,063 in December 2017.