Exhibition of products made by families begins

Muscat: The Social Development Committee in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, represented by ‘Basmat Amal’ volunteering team, held a 3-day exhibition of products made by families in the Wilayat. The ceremony was launched by HH Sayyida Fayza bint Ahmed al Said, in the presence of Hamoud bin Mohammed al Mantheri, Director of Social Development in the Wilayat of Al Seeb. The exhibition includes a range of traditional Omani handicrafts and popular Omani food. The exhibition aims to highlight the Omani products to consumers and compete with products imported from abroad, as well as improving and raising the income level of the families in the Wilayat. — ONA

