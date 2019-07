Ankara: Turkey’s former economy minister Ali Babacan (pictured) resigned from the ruling party on Monday, local media reported, in a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Babacan, a founding member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), cited “deep differences” over policy and said Turkey was in need of a “new vision”, in a statement criticising the government’s direction.

The markets viewed the popular liberal politician as a guarantee of sensible economic policies during his time as economy minister between 2002 and 2007.

“In the last few years, deep differences have arisen between the approach taken in many areas and the principles, values and ideas I believe in,” Babacan said, according to HaberTurk website.

“Under the current circumstances, a brand new vision for the future is needed for Turkey,” he said, calling for “new strategies, plans and programmes”.

His official page on the AKP website as a “founding member” was no longer available. There has been fevered speculation that Babacan will set up his own political party and some local media reported other AKP MPs could leave to join him. — AFP

