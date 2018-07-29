MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development, presided over a meeting attended by supervisors of evacuation management sector in different governorates. During the meeting, they discussed various topics, including work mechanisms, role of the sector partners, duties and responsibilities, readiness of evacuation centres and supermarkets during an emergency. The members also reviewed the joint efforts exerted during the latest cyclonic tropical condition Mekunu and highlighted their preparations for the upcoming Shumookh Exercise. — ONA

