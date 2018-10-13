Local 

European IT security adviser visits SQU

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), received in his office Eva Skornickova, Data Protection and IT Security Compliance Adviser based in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday. Discussions were held on administration, research and services issues related to data protection and cyber security. The meeting addressed contemporary challenges and issues related to data protection and security faced by companies, educational institutions and government organisations in the era of digital revolution. — ONA

You May Also Like

Committee set up for election of OCCI Board

Oman Observer Comments Off on Committee set up for election of OCCI Board

50% excise tax likely on fizzy drinks

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on 50% excise tax likely on fizzy drinks

Defence ministry pension fund holds annual meeting

Oman Observer Comments Off on Defence ministry pension fund holds annual meeting