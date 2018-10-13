European IT security adviser visits SQU

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), received in his office Eva Skornickova, Data Protection and IT Security Compliance Adviser based in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday. Discussions were held on administration, research and services issues related to data protection and cyber security. The meeting addressed contemporary challenges and issues related to data protection and security faced by companies, educational institutions and government organisations in the era of digital revolution. — ONA

