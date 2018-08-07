EU, US warn Zimbabwe over post-election crackdown

Harare: The European Union and United States on Tuesday condemned violent attacks targeting the Zimbabwe opposition since elections last week, as 27 supporters of the MDC party were released on bail.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared winner of the country’s first ballot since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, again vowed to protect rights, but the government has been accused of overseeing a brutal post-vote crackdown. Last week’s poll, which was marred by soldiers opening fire at a protest killing six people, was meant to re-launch Zimbabwe on the international stage and attract foreign aid and investment after the repression of the Mugabe era.

Mnangagwa won the presidential vote by a narrow margin, and the opposition Movement for Democratic (MDC) has accused him of rigging the result. “The eruption of violence… stand(s) in sharp contrast to the high hopes and expectations for a peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible election,” said a joint statement from the EU, US, Canada and Switzerland.

It called for the government “to ensure that the Zimbabwean Defence Forces act with restraint, in full respect of international human rights norms.”

The MDC has accused security forces of abducting and beating opposition activists and their families since the election result was declared early Friday.

“I’ve just finished going thru the evidence… We WON this election emphatically,” MDC leader Chamisa tweeted, alleging election authorities used falsified figures to ensure Mnangagwa retained power. Mnangagwa, who says any fraud allegations should be raised through the courts, said on Twitter that “transparency and accountability remain paramount. And despite the naysayers, in this new Zimbabwe, freedom will reign.” — AFP

