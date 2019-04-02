ESTABLISHING DIPLOMATIC TIES

The governments of the Sultanate of Oman and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a joint statement establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, at the premises of the Sultanate’s permanent delegation to the United Nations. The joint statement was signed by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, and Ingha Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations.

Related