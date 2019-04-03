ESG Oman win Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup

MUSCAT: ESG Football Academy Oman were crowned the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup Under-10 champions at the weekend. The two days youth competition organised by the Premier Leagues Manchester City is held every year in Abu Dhabi and attracts hundreds of teams from across the Mena region.

ESG Football Academies U-10 boys from the Sultanate defied all odds by being crowned Plate Champions.

With 32 teams competing in their age category, the boys played eight matches over the two days winning eight and losing only once on route to lifting the trophy.

It has been a great two weeks for this exciting group of young players who were only last week crowned the Oman Youth Football League Champions.

ESG Head Coach Jay said: “It’s a great achievement for these boys and I am absolutely delighted for them. They have all worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserve their success. This was a tough tournament and tested the boys both physically and mentally. I think they showed a lot of people that there are indeed some very good young footballers here in Oman.”

“We have some talented young players at the Academy full of enthusiasm who are a joy to work with. Hopefully with our guidance they will continue to develop. Overall ESG has gone from strength to strength in the past 18 months and that’s thanks to all the hard work all the staff have put in,” the coach said.

The ESG team will head to Singapore to take part in another international tournament soon.

“Next up we head to Singapore flying the flag of Oman in another major international tournament which I am sure will be a great experience for all the boys involved,” the ESG head coach concluded.

