Erwin Koeman is new Oman national team coach

Muscat: Oman Football Association (OFA) has appointed Dutchman Erwin Koeman as the new head coach of the national football team for a two-year period.

The post was vacant after Dutch coach Pim Verbeek quit recently.

Earlier OFA held meeting held by the Board of Directors, headed by Salim bin Said Al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to approve the appointment of Koeman.

Koeman was a midfielder for the Netherlands that won the Euro 88 and featured in the 1990 World Cup.

Koeman finished his playing career with Groningen in 1998 and became youth coach at PSV.

In May 2008, Koeman became the coach of the Hungary national football team and continued at the post until 2010.