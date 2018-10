Muscat: Sayyid Munthir bin Saif al Busaidi, Chairman of Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF), said that the federation has unveiled the 2018-2019 season’s schedule for showjumping, horse racing, international competitions, traditional horse riding or Ardha. Sayyid Munthir said that horse showjumping is one of the Olympic sports that receives most attention of the federation through setting up a field of international standards dedicated to this type of sport in Al Rahba Farm. Twelve competitions will be held in Al Rahba Farm. The remaining competitions, organised by the Olympic Centre for Equestrian Training under the supervision of the federation, will be held in the Olympic Centre for Equestrian Training starting from October 25.

The OEF chairman added that dressage competitions will be held at Al Rahba Farm starting from December 4. He further said that endurance sport enjoyed a wide public interest during the past seasons. A special competition for citizens of the Governorate of Dhofar will be held on October 20. Sayyid Munthir said the federation has high hopes on tent pegging, particularly the World Tent Pegging Cup, which will be held in Abu Dhabi. Oman national team has qualified for the event.

The OEF chairman added that the tent pegging competitions will be held at Al Rahba Farm in Barka, starting from November 27. Sayyid Munthir said that OEF will organise 8 Ardha events starting with the Wilayat of Liwa on November 30. The second competition will be in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah on December 14. Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan will host the third Ardha on January 4, 2019, Al Khabourah will host the fourth one on January 25, Adam will host the fifth on February 15, Sur will host the sixth one on March 1, Al Kamil W’al Wafi to host the seventh Ardha on March 15 and the final Ardha will be hosted by Sinaw in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi on April 12, 2019. — ONA

