Envoy to Uzbekistan presents credentials to president

Oman Observer

TASHKENT: Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, received Ahmed bin Said al Kathiri who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan. Al Kathiri conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the President and the friendly Uzbekistani people. On his turn, the Uzbekistani president asked Al Kathiri to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people. — ONA

