England Aim for glory

Moscow: England were on Sunday looking forward to their first World Cup semifinal since 1990 as host nation Russia came to terms with the end of their extraordinary run following defeat on penalties to Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s young team swept Sweden aside 2-0 on Saturday, sparking mass celebrations in England where at least 20 million people watched the match on TV.

They will face Croatia, who had to endure a strength-sapping penalty shootout for the second consecutive match, in front of 80,000 people in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

“Cancel your plans for Wednesday night —England have reached their first World Cup semifinal in nearly 30 years,” said the Sun on Sunday.

“The dream goes on! England in ecstasy,” trumpeted the Mail on Sunday.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire headed England ahead in the first half in Samara and Tottenham’s Dele Alli added a second just before the hour as Southgate’s team enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

Man-of-the-match Jordan Pickford made three outstanding saves to keep Sweden at bay, further burnishing a reputation that has grown throughout the tournament.

Captain Harry Kane, who leads the goalscoring charts in Russia with six strikes, failed to find the net for the first time but said confidence was high after England posted their best run at a major tournament since Euro ‘96.

“We’re buzzing. We know there is still a big game ahead, but we’re feeling really good,” he said.

England have won the World Cup just once, when they hosted it in 1966, but the public and pundits are starting to dream.

“England’s players have guaranteed they will return from the World Cup as heroes. Now they can dream of a grander ambition. Can they come home as legends?” asked former England defender Jamie Carragher in a column for the Sunday Telegraph. — AFP

