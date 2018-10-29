Emir of Qatar receives Interior Minister

Doha: Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar received at his office in the Emiri Diwan today Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of his visit to attend the 12th International Exhibition of Internal Security and Civil Defence (Milipol Qatar 2018).

During the meeting, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said along with best wishes of health and happiness to Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani asked the Minister of Interior to convey his wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and growth.

The fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as ways of developing and enhancing them were reviewed during the meeting. –ONA