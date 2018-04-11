Emerson claims open rapid chess title

MUSCAT: Emerson Napone of Phillipines outclassed the tough field to emerge the winner of the 1st Saladmaster open rapid chess tournament held at Panaroma Mall here on Saturday. The tournament attracted entries from several nationalities including Oman. Emerson scored a cent per cent score by winning all his five matches. The other notable performers were youngsters Srivatsan Karthikeyan and Raghavesh Velaava who finished second and third respectively. Darius Antoneuvo played very well but was unfortunate to finish fourth on tie-break.

Raghavesh Velaavaa, the eight year old from Indian school Seeb, displayed his fast maturing chess skills by upsetting the apple cart of Vishal Ram in a bishop and pawn ending. Srivatsan upset Adnan Jowahari from Oman to finish second.

The tournament was held with the support of the Oman Chess Committee and the Pinoy Club. The prizes to the winners were given by Managing Director Hector.

Results — Open category

1. Emerson Napone, 2. Srivatsan Karthikeyan, 3. Raghavesh Velavaa, 4. Darius Antoneuvo, 5. Haresh Jayant

Under 14 category

1. Pogul, 2. Shambhavi Haresh

Under 11 category

1. Shourya Sawlani, 2. Shreyas Seshadri

Under 9 (Boys)

1. Darshan R, 2. Nishant

Under 9 (Girls)

1. Rithika Venkatesan, 2. Sahaana

