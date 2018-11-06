Local 

Embassy in Seoul highlight’s Oman’s public diplomacy

Oman Observer

Seoul: The Sultanate’s Embassy in the Republic of Korea concluded its participation in the First Public Diplomacy Week organised by the Korean Cultural Foundation in Seoul last week. The event was opened by President of the Korean Cultural Foundation Sihyung Lee in the presence of a number of heads of diplomatic missions and officials from various governmental, cultural and academic institutions. It included lectures and seminars on public diplomacy and photo exhibitions. It also included an exhibition of diplomatic missions. The Sultanate’s Embassy participated in a pavilion which embodied the Sultanate’s approach to public diplomacy through posters on tolerance, understanding, co-existence and the role of the Sultanate in spreading the values of love and peace. The pavilion of the Embassy also included various books on the Sultanate, heritage exhibits and posters on Sultanate’s tourist destinations and natural features . Ambassador Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy gave a lecture where he gave an overview of the Sultanate, the role of the Sultanate in world trade and the Silk Road over the ages, and highlighted the features of the modern Renaissance, and tourism in Oman. — ONA

