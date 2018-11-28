Embassies, wilayats celebrate 48th national day

MELBOURNE: The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Australia hosted a reception on the occasion of the glorious 48th National Day. The reception was held at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne. Bruce Norman Atkinson, the President of the Victorian Legislative Council, Ambassadors, businessmen, academics, consul employees and Omani students studying in Australia took part. Dr Hamoud bin Amer al Wardi, Sultanate’s Consul General in Australia, spoke about the achievements in the Sultanate of Oman under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Atkinson praised the Sultanate’s regional as well as international roles in solving many issues and the development being witnessed by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty. The ceremony also included an exhibition that showcased heritage exhibits and pictures.

Related