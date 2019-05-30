Eid al Fitr likely on June 5 as per astronomical calculations

Muscat: As per the astronomical calculations made by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, there is a possibility for sighting the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal 1440AH on Tuesday if the skies are clear. Accordingly, Wednesday will probably be the first day of Eid al Fitr.

“According to the calculations, the moon will be in conjunction phase at 2:02 pm on Monday local time of the Sultanate.

On Tuesday, 29 Ramadan 1440H ( June 4. ), the moon will descend at 7:50, and the sun will set at 6:00 pm, which means that the moon will descend after sunset about an hour and four minutes,” said Ibrahim bin Yahya al-Ma’amari from the ministry.