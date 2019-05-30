Local Main 

Eid al Fitr likely on June 5 as per astronomical calculations

Oman Observer

Muscat: As per the astronomical calculations made by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, there is a possibility for sighting the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal 1440AH on Tuesday if the skies are clear. Accordingly, Wednesday will probably be the first day of Eid al Fitr.

“According to the calculations, the moon will be in conjunction phase at 2:02 pm on Monday local time of the Sultanate.

On Tuesday, 29 Ramadan 1440H ( June 4. ), the moon will descend at 7:50, and the sun will set at 6:00 pm, which means that the moon will descend after sunset about an hour and four minutes,” said Ibrahim bin Yahya al-Ma’amari from the ministry.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3719 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Enthused by response, Science Festival to get bigger next year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Enthused by response, Science Festival to get bigger next year

StanChart supports $12b worth deals for Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on StanChart supports $12b worth deals for Oman

German geologists on Oman expedition

Oman Observer Comments Off on German geologists on Oman expedition