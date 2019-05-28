Eid Al Fitr holiday for public, private sectors announced

Muscat: On the occasion of the Blessed Eid Al Fitr 1440 AH, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council on Tuesday issued a decision stating that Eid Al Fitr holiday for employees at the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the State Administrative Apparatus will start from Tuesday, Ramadhan 29, 1440 AH, corresponding to June 4, 2019 till Shawwal 3rd , which may fall on Friday or Saturday, corresponding to 7 or 8 June 2019, in light of the component authorities’ decision in respect to moonsighting of Shawwal 1440 AH. Work will be resumed on Sunday, 9 June 2019.

The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court extended his congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this blessed occasion.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nassir al Bakri, Minister of Manpower issued a decision stating that Eid Al Fitr 1440 AH holiday at the private sector’s companies and establishments will start from Tuesday, Ramadhan 29, 1440 AH, corresponding to June 4, 2019 till Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The decision allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises.

