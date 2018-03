CAIRO: The leaders of Egypt and Sudan agreed to work with Addis Ababa to break a deadlock in talks over a major dam the Ethiopian government is building along its share of the River Nile. During a press conference in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al Sissi said Egypt and Sudan would work with the Ethiopian side to “reach a partnership in the River Nile that achieves the interests of all without harming any party.”

Sissi and his Sudanese counterpart Omar al Bashir held talks in Cairo amid a long-standing dispute over a hydroelectric dam being along the Ethiopian portion of the Nile and in the disputed border region of Halayeb.

Cairo has accused Khartoum of siding with Ethiopia in the row over the dam.

Egypt is worried that the dam will threaten its water supply, a claim Ethiopia rejects.

The Nile is the main source of water for the three countries.

The Sudanese president hailed the relations with Egypt as “historical,” saying that they tackled a number of projects, including connecting the two countries through via rail and road networks, as well as via the river.

Cairo has also fretted over a recent rapprochement between Khartoum and Egypt’s regional rivals.

In December, Egypt’s pro-government media lambasted Sudan over a visit that month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Khartoum.

In January, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultation without giving a reason for the move.

He returned to Cairo this month. — dpa

