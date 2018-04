Srinagar: Authorities ordered the shut down of higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to prevent a face off between agitating students and the security forces.

Students have taken to the streets against civilian killings in Shopian and Ganderbal districts.

On Friday, clashes between angry protesters and the security forces erupted across the valley after the Friday prayers.

In addition to closing of the educational institutes, the authorities have also postponed exams scheduled for Saturday.

No separatist group have called for protests or a shutdown on Saturday.

Public transport, shops and other businesses started functioning in Srinagar and some other places in valley after Friday’s shutdown.

Very few commuters and shoppers were, however, seen in the old city and uptown areas of Srinagar.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns remained suspended on Saturday.

Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Srinagar and all the district headquarters of the valley.

— IANS

Like this: Like Loading...