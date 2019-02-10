Economic Pen Award launched

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Sunday announced the launch of the ‘Economic Pen Award,’ which aims to encourage the society to take care and follow-up economic issues and to raise awareness about the importance of writing, documenting or monitoring, through the introduction of economic ideas and practical process to raise awareness in the community, as well as continuous communication between OCCI and the media and social media. Ahmed bin Abdul Karim al Houti, Head of the Award Committee, said that the award is considered one of the initiatives of OCCI Board of Directors for the current session (2018 -2022), mainly concerned with supporting the economic work in all its means

and specialties.

