Easy to prepare Penne Primavera

Ingredients

250gm Penne Pasta, boiled

30 ml olive oil

25 gm Parmesan Cheese

1 small chopped Onion

2-3 cloves chopped garlic

4-5 pieces cherry tomatoes

50 gm tomato sauce

3-4 pieces smallbroccoli florets, blanched

3-4 pieces Carrots sliced, blanched

15-20 gm Green peas, blanched

Salt and crushed black pepper, as per taste

2-3 Basil leaves for garnish

METHOD:

Heat the olive oil in heavy skillet pan.

Sautee onion and garlic in over medium heat, add cherry tomatoes and tossed till soften.

Add tomato sauce, salt pepper (as per taste).

In another pot, bring the water to boil. Add pasta to reheat in water and then remove from water and add to the sauce.

Add blanched vegetables to the mixture and stir until the sauce covers everything.

Add parmesan cheese and continue toss.

Transfer the partially cooked pasta in plate and garnish with remaining parmesan cheese and basil leave.

A popular ingredient for salads, penne is traditionally cooked al dente and served in pesto or marinara sauces. Because of its shape, it is an excellent and versatile pasta that can be used for different applications. Since it has a hollow centre, it allows holding the sauce offering at the same time alternative texture for dishes.

In Italy where pasta has originated, the penne is either “penne lisce” (smooth) or “penne rigate” (furrowed) with the latter having ridges that allow for better absorption of sauce. The Italian word “penne” means pen, and is a reference to the angled ends of the tube that resembles the tip of a quill pen. Today, pennes come in different variations, from whole and white wheat versions to gluten-free pasta.

Many believe that the best penne is made with durum wheat because when cooked, it remains chewy and resilient, unlike other pasta that falls apart.

For storage purposes, penne or any dried pasta for that matter is essentially indestructible. As long as they are stored in places that are cool and dry, they are a great staple food that can last long. Because of its shape, they can also be very appealing especially to picky eaters who want something fun on their plate.

Executive Chef Jit Man Magar has over 17 years experience in the culinary industry and as the executive chef of Park Inn Duqm, is instrumental in providing an enjoyable food scene in this fastly developing part of the Sultanate.

Banking on his years of experience, Chef Jit Man is delighted in seamless operation of his kitchen and he takes pride in always making sure that the food he prepares has his personal touches on them.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management, Jit Man began his career as Commis Chef and later on promoted to Sous Chef. In 2009, he was part of the preopening team at Park Inn Muscat.

Leading an experienced culinary team in Duqm, Chef Jit Man looks forward to enticing people to come to their location not only for tourism purposes but also for memorable dining experience unique to their side of the country.