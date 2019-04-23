Local Main 

Earthquake measuring 5.0 reported in Arabian Sea

Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, in the Arabian Sea, was reported at 4:36 am Sultanate time, said the Earthquake Monitoring Committee of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

“There is no scope for a tsunami after the earthquake in Owen Fracture Zone Region at 4:36 am with magnitude 5.0 and depth of 10 km,” said Oman Meteorology in a statement.

The Owen Fracture Zone (OFZ), though misnamed a fracture zone, is a transform fault in the Northwest Indian Ocean that separates the Arabian and African Plates from the Indian Plate.

