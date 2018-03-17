e-Visa gate at airport for smooth entry

Muscat, March 17 –

Tourists can avoid queues and enter the country smoothly as the Muscat International Airport passenger terminal is equipped with e-Visa gates, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Stating that the e-Visa was part of the steps to enhance and simplify the process of entering Oman, Maitha al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said, “Now everything is digitised. Worldwide this process is moving towards electronic platform. It will have a positive impact on the tourism sector.”

Meanwhile, Maitha urged Oman’s tourists to take advantage of the e-Visa to avoid waiting in long queues at the airport.

“The Visa on Arrival facility will be always there, but we urge tourists to process their visa electronically prior to arrival in Oman and avoid standing in queues at the immigration.”

She added, “Now, every single tourist coming to Oman can avail of e-Visa online. Even tour operators and travel agencies can offer this facility for their clients.”

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) had earlier announced it would stop receiving applications for tourism and express visas at its service centres from March 21.

Applications will be received only electronically on the website http://evisa.gov.om She said with the expansion of Muscat and other airports, the country is expecting an annual growth of over 13 per cent in tourist arrivals.

“We have many projects awaiting completion. Around 20,000 hotel rooms have been established across the country which will not only increase the number of tourist arrivals, but contribute to the national GDP.”

Meanwhile, the ROP said there will be a delay in the issue of express visas if an officer finds details provided are incomplete and queries aren’t answered in a timely manner. “Such cases take more time to complete the process,” ROP said.

