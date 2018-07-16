e-Security Awareness launched

SALALAH: The Institute for Competency Development of the Diwan of Royal Court launched on Monday an initiative entitled ‘e-Security Awareness’ which aims to raise awareness about issues related to electronic and information security among the staff of the Royal Court in Salalah in cooperation with the Oman National CERT.

The initiative, which will take place on August 8th, will involve 103 employees representing the Diwan units.

In the design of the initiative, a group of the Diwan staff were trained as awareness ambassadors to be subject to an intensive training programme to be qualified to spread e-security awareness. — ONA

The initiative was sponsored by Dr Khamis bin Saud al Toobi, Director-General of the Institute for Competency Development at the Diwan of Royal Court.

The training programme consisted of three themes: ‘Work Protocols’, ‘Self- and Personal Awareness of the Participants’, and ‘The Physical Aspect.’

Related