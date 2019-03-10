E-registration for Haj starts today

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – Online registration for this year’s Haj pilgrimage will begin on Monday and will end on March 26, according to the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. Speaking to the Observer, Abdulaziz al Ghafri, Head of Haj Mission said that along with Omanis, 500 expatriates will also be able to perform Haj this year in the government quota. “We will be giving priority to the elderly as well as first-timers who have applied for performing haj this year”, he said. Last year, the total number of registered candidates was 23,670 comprising 22,363 Omanis and 939 Arab expatriates and 368 non-Arab expatriates. A total number of 14,500 pilgrims will be able to do Haj this year.

This includes 250 Arab expatriates and an equal number of other expatriate, according to Al Ghafri. “This year, we have made it possible for selected pilgrims to modify their application without the help of a contractor in 48 hours time after the application is filed. This was not there last year”, he said. Last year, the number of pilgrims who had applied online the Ministry portal stood at 27,000, which included both Omanis and non-Omanis. Oman’s official Haj delegation, consisting of representatives of Iftaa and religious guidance, administrative and financial delegation, supervision of Haj companies, medical delegation, and media and scouts’ delegation, will leave for Makkah during the first week of August.