E-Census 2020 to start campaign, launches logo

Muscat, March 17 – Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 has completed its preparation phase and is now working towards launching a nationwide campaign for updating data. The campaign will target citizens, expats, institutions and its owners. His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, launched the project’s logo on the sidelines of COMEX Technology Show 2019, which began in Muscat on Sunday. The well-designed mechanism of the E-Census 2020 amplifies efficiency and effectiveness, as the project will provide the national registries with up-to-date data, which will serve the Sultanate’s sustainable development objectives.

“The logo of E-Census 2020 is inspired by the cultural and historical legacy of the Sultanate. Its an abstract outline of the form and function of the astrolabe, which was used for navigational purposes. Similarly, outcomes of the E-Census will help identify key areas for improvement. Additionally, it will provide different sectors with the required information to sustain development,” commented Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Information and Head of the Communication Committee of the project.

“For example, incorporating the rule or the bar from the astrolabe indicates that E-Census measures the quality of data, by determining its coverage and completeness. Whereas, the other components and colours imply smooth flow of data to and from various sources electronically, ultimately, forming an integrated system of data,” he added. Omar Ismaili, Director-General of E-Census, said, “The Executive Management team is set in coordination with a number of public and private sector authorities to initiate a campaign, calling residents and institutions to update their data at the different relevant authorities. This will complement the efforts of the E-Census team in updating the data of the national registers.”