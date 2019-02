The Netherlands coasted to an eight-wicket win against hosts Oman in the Quadrangular T20 International Series match at the Amerat Cricket Ground near Muscat on Friday.

This was Oman’s second defeat in the series after an opening 15-run defeat by Ireland on February 13.

On Friday, Netherlands captain Pieter Seelar won the toss and sent Oman for batting.

Though Oman managed a competitive score of 166 for four wickets in the 20 overs, Netherlands easily overhauled the target with seven balls to spare.

Van der Merwe shines

Dutch all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe was adjudged man-of-the-match for his tight left-arm slow bowling that scalped the Oman wickets of Khurram Nawaz (58) and in-form batsman Aamir Kaleem (4).

Van der Merwe ended with figures of 14 for two in his four overs.

Ben Cooper’s 34-ball 50 was the highlight of the Netherlands chase. Left-handed Cooper hit five boundaries and a six in his aggressive knock. Ryan ten Doeschate remained not out on 32 runs.

In-form batsman Tobias Visee hit a quickfire 44 to fuel Netherlands innings. Visee struck three fours and sixes each in his 24-ball knock.

Opener Stephen Myburgh (34) along with Visee laid the foundation of Netherlands innings with a solid start.

For Oman, debutant all-rounder Sandeep Goud took two wickets for 36 runs, while other bowlers failed to make any breakthrough.

Medium pacer Bilal Khan and captain Ajay Lalcheta could not threaten the Dutch batsmen.

Oman also failed to latch on to couple of catches that came their way.

Earlier in the morning, Oman could not make a desired start as Netherlands bowled tight.

Fred Klaassen took the wicket of opener Khawar Ali (2) when he was caught by Scott Edwards.

Opener Jatinder was the mainstay of Oman innings with 63 from 51 balls. Jatinder hit seven boundaries and a six before holing out to Ryan ten Doeschate off the bowling of Shane Snater.

LATE FLOURISH

After the wicket of Jatinder at 122, Nawaz and Naseem Khushi steered Oman to a competitive total.

Nawaz struck six fours and three sixes in his 34-ball 58 runs.

Khushi was unbeaten in his 11-ball 28 with two fours and two sixes.

With two defeats in two matches, Oman are without any points. Netherlands have won their two matches and are on top with four points. Oman will play their last match against Scotland on Sunday.

Scoreboard

Oman

K Ali c Edwards b Klaassen2

J Singh c ten Doeschate b Snater63

A Kaleem lbw Van der Merwe4

K Nawaz b Van der Merwe58

N Khushi (not out)28

S Goud (not out)5

Extras: (LB-1, W-5)6

Total: 166/4 (for 4 wkts, 20 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-33, 3-122, 4-137.

Bowling: Meekeren 4-0-40-0, Klaassen 4-0-26-1, Snater 3-0-39-1, Seelaar 4-0-38-0, Van der Merwe 4-0-14-2, S Zulfiqar 1-0-8-0.

Netherlands

S Myburgh c A Kaleem b S Goud34

TP Visee c M Nadeem b S Goud44

B Cooper (not out)50

Doeschate (not out)32

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-1)7

Total: 167/2 (For 2 wkts, 18.5 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-89.

Bowling: B Khan 3.5-0-33-0, A Lalcheta 1-0-9-0, F Butt 3-0-26-0, M Nadeem 2-0-11-0, K Ali 1-0-10-0, J Odedra 4-0-36-0, S Goud 4-0-36-2.