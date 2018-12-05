Duqm Refinery appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Duqm Refinery recently announced the appointment of Dr Salim al Huthaili (pictured) as a Chief Executive Officer of Duqm Refinery. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Duqm Refinery Board, Nabil Bourisli, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Salim on board, his valued experience in managing regional and global organisations will be a key success factor for driving this strategic partnership.” He further added, “we are confident that Salim’s proven track record in the industry would contribute significantly to the shareholder’s aspirations to successfully deliver this project and create the intended economic prosperity.”

Prior to his latest posting, Dr Salim al Huthaili served as Chief Executive Officer at OXEA. Dr Al Huthaili first joined Oxea in early 2015 as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and then later became a member of the Oxea Executive Board.

Dr Salim has built an impressive record of accomplishment and growth in his career in the chemical and process industry. Before joining OXEA, he worked at Oman Oil Company as Strategy and Performance Director for the Downstream Business. Prior to Oman Oil, Dr Al Huthaili held various roles in Royal Dutch Shell including leading Shell Chemicals Operations in the Middle East.

Dr Salim holds a PhD in Engineering from the University of Nottingham, England.