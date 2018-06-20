Dubai’s Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Muscat

DUBAI: Emirates Airline will operate a one-off Airbus A380 service to Muscat International Airport next month to mark 25 years since it began flights to Oman.

The July 1st flight will re-affirm the airport’s ability to handle the aircraft after opening the new terminal in March. It will have 429 economy class, 76 business class and 14 first class seats.

“It is a very important destination for us in the region and we maintain our strong commitment to the country,” said Emirates divisional vice-president of commercial operations UAE and Oman Khalid Bel Jaflah, “We look forward to showcasing our innovative products and stylish amenities on board this iconic aircraft to our trade partners and travel industry stakeholders in Oman.”

On his part, David Wilson, Operation Manager at Muscat International Airport expressed his appreciation for this historic step by Emirates Airline. He noted that the arrival of this iconic aircraft is a valuable initiative that will shed light on Muscat International Airport. “I am looking forward to long-term commitment towards Emirates Airline”, he added.

Emirates began its Muscat service in 1993 and has carried more than 4.3 million passengers to and from the Sultanate. — ONA

Related