New rules for parking at Sahwa Park

March 17 – The Muscat Municipality has urged drivers not to leave vehicles unattended in the parking lot of the Sahwa Park after the specified times mentioned in the regulations. In case of non-compliance, the vehicles will be removed as of March 18, the civic body said.

The vehicles can been parked between 4 pm-12 am on weekdays and during weekends from Friday, Saturday and official holidays between 9 am-12 am.

It may be also noted that a number of air travellers park their vehicles at Sahwa Park and proceed to Muscat Airport to avoid long parking fees.

“This is the trend at many places in Muscat as people park their vehicles in open and free spaces to avoid parking fees,” said Abdulaziz, who has tried this several times while travelling abroad.

