Drive safe through the drizzle in Dhofar

As tourists flock in huge numbers to Salalah, awareness about driving safely in slippery roads of the area is a necessity, especially for young drivers. This is especially required while driving on mountainous regions or exploring the scenic nature of Salalah.

The roads that have become slippery due to monsoon rains have caused collisions. Such mishaps can be avoided and occur mainly due to carelessness of the driver, say road users.

Efforts of Royal Oman Police (ROP) have been to increase awareness on controlling vehicle speed.

The vehicle in which Jamal al Nabhani and his family were travelling overturned during their visit to Salalah last year in one of Itin’s mountain roads. “I’m well aware of how to drive in Salalah after that day. The problem I realised is that people like me drive very quickly while manoeuvring turns,” he said.

“Driving fast is not the only problem; camels appearing unexpectedly is another issue. It is natural to see the livestock in the pastures, but the danger is when they approach the roads. Salalah is an open land where stray animals are free to go anywhere even in the middle of the road,” pointed out a motorist.

“Once I was driving and a herd of cows were getting closer to the vehicle ignoring the continuous honking of the horn,” said Rashid al Sulaimani.

However, the same road users are quick to point out that it is unfair to think that driving in Salalah can be tricky because self-drive is easy especially in main sites where signs are clearly put up.

According to them, all that is needed is to slow down and watch your way for any approaching animal because drivers certainly do not want to hit them. Only after that one will be able to enjoy the blowholes, mesmerising green cliffs and wadis full of water that are approachable even with a saloon car.

Omyma al Kindi says while in Dhofar for the Khareef one has to ensure the windshields and wipers are intact and texting or answering calls are unthinkable.

The Observer goes through expert advices by looking into six questions and answers to keep in mind before you enjoy driving through the drizzle of Salalah.

So why are the roads slippery during rain?

Engine oil and grease that have been build up on roads with the combination of precipitation make it the ideal environment to slip and slide.

Why should the driver slow down in the rain?

The tires lose traction while the roads are wet and the vehicles may not be easy to keep under control.

Why standing water on roadways should be avoided?

Because it can result in skidding and lose control, affect the driver’s view as well as other road users’ visibility due to the splashing of water. Cannot judge what is underneath the water.

Why should we maintain distance between the vehicles?

To provide adequate time to respond.

What should be done if the car begins to skid?

Braking or turning the wheel abruptly could cause a skid or spin. Experts say maintain the wheel straight until the car reclaims traction.

Why is it advised not to use cruise control when driving?

It can cause the car to accelerate when skidding.

