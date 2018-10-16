Drive against dumping to be intensified

Muscat: Apart from intensify awareness among the community about the dangers posed by dumping waste at unauthorized places in an unscientific manner, Muscat Municipality said it plans to intensify supervision of the contractors involved in the process.

The administrative decision (55/2017) of the municipality also defines the penalties for some of the violations, report the authority said.

It reiterated that the residues from household waste, construction waste, beach, park and other waste accumulated in residential neighborhoods and wadis cause a threat to the environment and public safety.

The food waste left behind in parks can lead to proliferation of insects, rodents and stray animals, though the Municipality has been increasing the number of fixed garbage containers.

It said that in the area of environmental violations, provisions stipulate that anyone who disposes waste in places other than those assigned to shall be fined RO100.

In the event of repetition, the fine shall be doubled and the violator shall be given a one-day period for the transfer of the waste to the designated areas.

The dumping of waste in the fenced territories, open grounds or valleys shall be punishable by a fine of RO 1,000 and in case of repetition the fine will be doubled.

The decision stipulates that individuals who collect rubble, trees, furniture, large equipment dump it near waste collection containers shall be fined RO50.

In case of repetition, the fine shall be doubled and the violator shall be given a period of time for one day to transport the waste to the designated areas.

