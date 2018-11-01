Drill commanders hail combat efficiency of participants

MUSCAT: As part of the concluding events of the Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) joint military exercise, a comprehensive briefing on the achievements made during the joint operations stage was given at the Commands of the drill on Thursday.

During the briefing, the commanders of the Sultan Armed Forces (SAF) praised the high level of SAF, as well as other military, security and civil organisations. They also hailed the soldiers’ combat efficiency, as well as their punctuality and professionalism in the hypothetical and actual events. The briefing also covered the multiple training objectives achieved at various areas related to the joint military operations.

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff (Exercise Director), hailed the participants at Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 exercises, from SAF, other military, security and civil organisations, as well as the participants from the British side. He congratulated them on the great success made during the exercise and thanked them for the efforts exerted. He urged them to maintain such high level of performance and develop it in the future.

On his part, Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), (Commander of the Joint Forces) said “Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 military exercises have achieved the planned training goals. I hail the punctuality and high performance of the Omani officers and soldiers in planning, training, implementation and joint work areas. The Omani and British forces benefited from the joint exercise”.

Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), (Chief of Exercise Control) said, “The Al Saif Al Sareea 3 military exercise implemented by the Sultan Armed Forces and the Royal British Forces with participation from military, security and other public organisations in the Sultanate has successfully concluded. The exercise has achieved all its objectives and we came out with many learnt lessons”.

Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), (Deputy Director of the Exercise), said “The participation of the RNO at the exercise has been very fruitful from the strategic, operational and mobilisation levels. We came out with many lessons that will help us in developing our potentials and capabilities”.

Maj Gen Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British Forces and (Assistant Commander of the Joint Forces), said that he believes that the exercise has achieved its aims for the Omani and British sides and in a manner that augments the strong Omani-British relations.

Air Vice Marshal Bruce Hedley, 2nd Deputy of the Al Saif Al Sareea 3 exercise said that United Kingdom benefited a lot from taking part at Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 exercises. “I believe that the harmony and integration between the armed forces in the two countries have been exceptional. I am really happy to be part of this exercise. I am really impressed by what I saw in Oman and its approach in implementing the joint operations. The huge exercise has been implemented with high professionalism,” he added. — ONA

Related