Dreams help her scale world’s highest peak

MUSCAT, MAY 26 – Nadhirah al Harthy has achieved her dream that she has been quietly pursuing — climbing the Mountain Everest. She became the first Omani on May 23 to scale Mount Everest — the world’s highest mountain.

Expressing her joy on achieving her dream, a beaming Nadhirah said: I’m ecstatic to have reached the top of Mt Everest! Having encountered several challenges right from the onset, this win is extremely fulfilling. I would like to thank Sohar International for being one of the first organisations to believe in my capabilities and supporting me on my journey as part of their purpose to help people win and achieve their goals.” Nadhirah elaborated:

“Reaching the top did not come easy, and required me to be sharp in my focus, humane in working with a team throughout the journey, and unstoppable in pushing boundaries and finding solutions for every obstacle. As I stand on the world’s highest mountain peak, I feel jubilant and proud to have achieved my dream; and would once again like to thank everyone who supported and stood by me on this adventure.”

After climbing the Kilimanjaro, last year she scaled yet another mountain in the Himalayas to practice technical climbing which is at a height of 6,500 km — Ama Dablam also known as the Matterhorn of the Himalayas. It is about seven km from the Mount Everest.

“I began climbing as a mission from the Ministry of Education with our students to climb Kilimanjaro and from that time on I started liking climbing.

“I feel it is something that touched me and I feel it is something I can do. Climbing makes me happy. So then I decided I will do something big. I went on to dream big,” said Nadhirah speaking to Observer at the reception that was hosted by the Embassy of Nepal just before her departure to Nepal on April 1.

A former geography teacher who today has real experience of the mountains she had taught in the classroom.

“I worked hard for two years to achieve this, God willingly I can achieve it,” she had said then. And now she has achieved her dream bringing in great pride to the Sultanate.

Nepal’s Ambassador to the Sultanate, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal said, “Nadhirah has added a colourful brick in Oman and Nepal relations.

She will be in our heart forever. We have been following every moment of her journey. Her success story is an inspiration for every woman.”

“We took our students through this programme — an expedition to Kilimanjaro,” she said. What is interesting is Nadhirah was also a geography teacher as well.

“Geography lead to all of this,” she laughed.

Nadhirah’s brother Mohammed al Harthy had written a book on Nepal and many other books on his journey, which also added to her inspiration.

When asked would she also be writing she said, “My father is also a writer. Actually I document everything. Later I do not know what I would with it but it is important to me to write everything down.”

Her dedication has had to see many changes in her life style.

“I do not have free time for anything. I have been training all the time. I used to also participate in competitions such as the marathons for example Muscat Marathon and Oman by UTMB as well as marathons in other countries. Competitions are good because I can keep a check on my abilities and not just training,” she explained.

