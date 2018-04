LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have asked that anyone who wants to send them a present to mark their wedding next month make a donation to charity instead, his office said on Monday.

Harry and US actress Markle will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19.

In a statement, Harry’s office said the couple were incredibly grateful for the goodwill they had been shown and “are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity”.

“The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift,” it said.

Harry and Markle have selected seven charities which they want people to support. These include Children’s HIV Association, Myna Mahila Foundation which helps women in Mumbai slums, Crisis homelessness charity, Surfers Against Sewage and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports children who have lost a parent while serving in the British military.

— Reuters

