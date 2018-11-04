Donation campaign eyes 5,000 units of blood

Muscat, Nov 4 – A blood donation campaign has been planned on November 27 which will attempt to set a record. The goal is to collect 5,000 units of blood. The ‘biggest’ national blood donation campaign was announced by Dr Khalid al Mandari, Director-General of Administrative Affairs and Head of the Committee. In order to register for the November 27 campaign, individuals should have their Civil ID card. Registrations will start at 9 am and continue until 5 pm. Both regular/ new donors could donate at designated centres across governorates.

In Muscat, two centres have been earmarked: Blood Donation Services Department and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

The other centres are: Sultan Qaboos Youth, Culture and Entertainment Complex, Dhofar; Nizwa Cultural Centre in Al Dhakhiliya; Omani Women’s Association, South Al Batinah; Sohar University, North Al Batinah; Al Buraimi University College, Al Buraimi; College of Applied Sciences, Al Dhahira; Ibra College of Technology, North Al Sharqiyah; and Sur Sports Complex, Al Sharqiya.

Dr Zainab al Araimi, Director, blood bank services, said after having committed, donors will have 28 days to go through the donation process. There will be two types of donors: those who will commit to donate within 28 days and those who donate the same day.

According to her, the highest demand is for the ‘O’ group blood as most people belong to this group.

“We are trying to stock the ‘O’ negative blood for emergencies, but the quantity is still not adequate. We would like to have more donors for ‘O’ positive,” said Dr Al Araimi.

At times, there is an increase in the number of requests from hospitals, said Dr Al Araimi. “Either it could be accident cases or due to the medical conditions of some patients who would need 15 units of blood.”

“There are times when donations cannot meet demands of the hospitals.” Oman has regular donors but there are occasions when the demand for blood increases, especially during vacations and the holy month of Ramadhan, when people do not donate during the day.

“There is no substitute for blood,” say officials at the Blood Bank Services. Which is why blood donation is crucial.”

A disaster management plan is also in place. “We work with Directorate of Disaster Planning. Whenever there is a disaster and there is a requirement for blood, we are called,” Dr Al Araimi.

Blood is stocked for both emergency purpose as well as routine use. “Whenever there is a demand (for blood), we use from the routine stock. When the stock depletes, we call for donors without touching the emergency stock in anticipation of emergencies.”

Lakshmi Kothaneth