Dolce & Gabbana founders seek ‘forgiveness’ in China

SHANGHAI: Dolce & Gabbana’s co-founders asked for China’s “forgiveness” on Friday, trying to salvage a crucial market for the luxury brand after a backlash against its latest advertising campaign.
The Italian fashion house cancelled a marquee show in Shanghai on Wednesday after celebrities and social media users threatened a boycott over the campaign, which led e-commerce firms to pull Dolce & Gabbana items on Thursday.
The furore is a setback for one of Italy’s best-known fashion brands in China, where rivals from Louis Vuitton of LVMH to Kering’s Gucci are vying to expand.
Chinese buyers account for more than a third of spending on luxury goods worldwide, and are increasingly shopping at home rather than on overseas trips. — Reuters

