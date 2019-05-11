Do not meddle with Omani dress: Ministry

MUSCAT, May 11 – Taking a serious objection to what it termed as an abuse, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has warned shops selling traditional Omani attire and merchandise with alterations. The warning followed detection of violation of the Ministerial Decision No 270/2015 which bans import and sale of Omani costumes with modifications. The ministry said in a statement that some traders were found selling those costumes with addition of external elements by mixing designs which are originally distinct to each dress. The ministry has said it is also not permissible to merge designs on any traditional costumes in any form.

“Cutting or sewing, or printing slogans and trademarks of foreign companies or by making drawings contrary to the public interest are not allowed. It will be considered as an act of abuse of the tradition,” the ministry warned. The ministry has detected modification or disfiguring of the traditional Omani mussar, the traditional turban, kumma or the cap, men’s dresses, and women’s abayah in some shops. The ministry has asked for putting an end to such practice saying this is an incursion on traditional Omani dress designs. The statement said that Omani traditional dresses are important symbols of Omani heritage. “Hence no one should meddle with them,” it warned.

The ministry said that it is continuing inspection drive on tailoring shops in various governorates of the Sultanate. The ministry has deployed a team of inspectors who work under directorates and departments in various governorates of the country. The team has urged everyone to abide by the rules and regulations as well as protect the Omani attire in its original form and not to purchase or sell any products which are in violation of this decision. The ministry has urged all shops and establishments concerned to abide by the rules and regulations as well as protect the Omani costumes in its original form.