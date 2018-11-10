Do not give shelter, work to infiltrators, urges ROP

Muscat:The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that despite the great efforts and a degree of success achieved by the authorities to combat infiltration, the problem remains serious as it posses a threat to the society in Oman.

ROP said it is the citizen’s responsibility by not to give shelter and work to infiltrators under any pretext. They should cooperate with the security authorities and to report through the emergency number (9999) or to the nearest patrol or police station.

A special security campaigns carried out by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) in all governorates resulted in the arrest of 223 infiltrators of various nationalities during the month of October who entered the country illegally. ROP also deported 311 infiltrators after taking the necessary legal action.