Dhofar University gets ASIC accreditation

Dhofar University received international accreditation from the UK-based Accreditation Services for International Schools (ASIC) and became first university in the Sultanate to get such a recognition.

Prof Hassan Kashoob, Vice-Chancellor Dhofar University, announced the accreditation amid cheer from students, academic and non-academic staff of the university. Present on the occasion were community dignitaries, some Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of the university.

Dr Sanjay Ramteke, Director Quality Assurance, said the university would continue focusing on the quality of education and job potential of DU graduates.

“The university seeks to get programme accreditation from professional bodies like ABET for engineering programmes and AACSB for business programmes,” he said.

The university, according to Dr Sanjay will work in close collaboration with ASIC for the next four years. The ASIC shall act as a consultancy agency to guide the university in enhancing its quality of education and strengthening its management system. “It is worth mentioning that the initiative to have an external consultant came from the Board of Trustees.”

The ASIC started its accreditation process by studying Dhofar University’s application. The inspection panel, which includes four members and a representative from the Ministry of Higher Education, visited DU for evaluation. They inspected the university’s facilities, attended some lectures and held meeting with the management team, selected faculty, staff and students.

