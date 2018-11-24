Dhofar maintain grip in the League at winter break

MUSCAT, Nov 24 – Dhofar maintained their stranglehold over the Omantel League standings as they notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over Sohar at the Salalah Sports Complex on Friday. The Salalah giants have accumulated 35 points as the League takes the winter break. Dhofar are yet to lose a game in this season so far and have a 12-point lead over second placed Al Nahdha after their 11th victory. Dhofar were the pace-setters in the match and it was Hatim al Rushdi, former Sohar player, who opened the account in the 16th minute. Al Mundher al Alawi doubled the scoreline in the 62nd minute for Dhofar as they romped to a 2-0 victory.

Sohar stay at the fifth place with 20 points after the defeat. Suwaiq lose to Majees. Al Suwaiq continued to struggle in the league as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Majees on Friday at Sohar Sports Complex. Al Suwaiq suffered a blow when Fahad al Jalboubi was shown the red card at the 16th minute. Al Suwaiq ended the first half without scoring a goal. However, the Majees coach helped his team take the upper hand in the match as Ahmed al Maamari, man-of-the-match, netted the two goals of the match in the 51st and 72nd minutes. With their second victory, Majees have eight points at the 14th place while Al Suwaiq have the same points in the ninth position with 15 points.

Al Nasr emerged as comfortable 3-1 winners over Oman club at the Salalah Sports Complex to increase their credit to 22 points at third place while Oman Club is still at drop zone at 12th place with 10 points. The national team player Khalid al Hajri netted the opening goal for Al Nasr through penalty at the fifth minute. Hamed al Habsi added the second goal and the first half ended 2-0.

Tariq al Mahrouqi reduced the gap for Oman club in the second half as he scored in the 60th minute. In the second minute of stoppage time, Sultan Said scored the third goal as the Oman’s goalkeeper Mohammed al Dhieb sent the ball sailing into the net. Al Oruba and Mirbat played out a goalless draw at the Sur Sports Complex on Friday. Both teams added one point to their credit. Mirbat reached 21 points at the fourth position while Al Oruba are positioned seventh with 19 points.

