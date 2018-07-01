Dhofar Governor visits Salalah tourism sites

SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, on Sunday visited the tourism sites in the governorate to inspect the infrastructure projects supervised by Dhofar Municipality, which have been affected by cyclone Mekunu recently. During the visit, the minister reviewed the stages of completing the modern road and lighting projects implemented in these sites, including the removal of completely damaged asphalt layers and replacing them with new ones, in addition to providing traffic safety items, such as side barriers, ground signs, and crossings for valleys and services. He also reviewed the efforts exerted in the preparation of tourism sites and the removal of the remnants and debris of climatic conditions in order to preserve the general landscape and natural beauties. The Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar was accompanied by Shaikh Salem bin Oufit al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality and a number of officials. — ONA

