DGSS team crowned basketball champions

DGSS team which comprised of Oman national women basketball team players were crowned champions of the 3×3 basketball tournament. The tournament organised by Oman Basketball Association (OBA) registered participation of 9 teams at the indoor hall of Middle East Information Technology College. RAM BAG team finished in the second place.

OBA aims to boost the culture of 3×3 basketball among different categories of teams and players. The basketball body also aims to select the talented players from these friendlies tournament to represent the Sultanate in the upcoming official championships.