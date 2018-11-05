Detained Omanis back home

Muscat, Nov 5 – The five Omani citizens who were detained in India returned to the Sultanate on Monday. They were received by a number of citizens at the Muscat International Airport. They were acquitted of charges of marrying underaged girls, which is prohibited under Indian law. In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said: “Omani citizens who were detained in India on charges of marrying underaged girls to return home on Monday. Citizens urged to consult authorities in Oman to avoid such situations.”

MoFA wished their safe return to the Sultanate and thanked all those who contributed to resolving the issue. The Omani citizens were acquitted in October, which was confirmed by the Sultanate’s Ambassador to India, Shaikh Hamad bin Saif al Rawahi. Talib al Salhi, one of the detainees, said: “I would like to thank His Majesty the Sultan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Office and Public Authority for Human Rights for their continuous efforts.” Earlier, the Oman Embassy in India, said on its official Twitter account: “Noticeable efforts have been made by the governments of Oman and India in the case of Omanis detained in Hyderabad on charges of marrying underaged girls. The court has cleared them of the charges.”

Hammam al Badi