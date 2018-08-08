Denial of care costs doctor dear

Muscat, Aug 8 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has terminated services of the doctor who recently refused to attend to a child in the emergency department at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah. “The ministry wishes to report that it is currently taking all steps in accordance with the laws and regulations governing health sector in the country. The ministry affirms its non-complacency with those who fail in their duties,” said a ministry’s statement. The ministry last week said it was following up on reports about a doctor who refused to attend to a child during an emergency at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

“The investigation is under way in this matter, which could be considered unacceptable individual behaviour,” it added. The doctor’s actions drew sharp criticism on social media. Many felt MoH should ensure such doctors are not employed in the country, both in the private or government health institutions. Some argued it was necessary the doctor is properly investigated. “We must look into the factors that led the doctor to behave in a particular manner. May be it was because of stress,” said a post.

Vinod Nair