Local 

Dedicated lanes for vehicles to ease rush at airport

Vinod Nair

Muscat, Feb 9 – In an effort to ensure smooth movement of vehicles that come to pick up and drop off passengers at Muscat International Airport, dedicated lanes will be provided at the arrival/departure areas. Oman Airports says a time of 10 minutes will be provided to drop off or pick up passengers at the arrival/departure gates. Vehicles exceeding 10 minutes of stay will be charged a fee. Starting February 10, vehicles coming to the airport to drop off or pick up passengers will be allowed a ‘free waiting period’ of 10 minutes at the arrival/departure gates.

