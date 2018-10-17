Decree sets up Centre for Commercial Arbitration

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Wednesday issued five Royal decrees.

Royal Decree No 22/2018 introduces some amendments to the Law on Protection of Competition and Prevention of Monopoly.

Article 1 of the Decree replaces the word “Authority” wherever it occurs in the Law on Protection of Competition and Prevention of Monopoly with “Centre”, and replaces the definition of the “Authority” wherever it occurs in this law with “The Centre: Centre of Protection of Competition and Prevention of Monopoly.”

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts this Decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 23/2018 amends some provisions of Royal Decree No 35/2012 on the promulgation of the System of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Exports Development.

Article 1 introduces the attached amendments to Royal Decree No 35/2012 on the promulgation of the System of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Exports Development.

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts the amendments attached to this Decree or contravenes their provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 24/2018 appoints Dr Salim bin Nasser al Ismaili as Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the same rank and financial allocations accorded to him.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of publication.

Royal Decree No 25/2018 appoints a chairman to the board of directors of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Exports Development.

Article 1 of the Decree appoints Yahya bin Saeed bin Abdullah al Jabri as Chairman of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Exports Development.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of publication.

Royal Decree No 26/2018 on the establishment of Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre.

Article 1 states that a special centre named “Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre” shall be established and affiliated to Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and that this centre shall have a legal identity and financial and administrative autonomy.

Article 2 instructs the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry to issue the system of operation and functioning of Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre.

Article 3 cancels all that contradicts this Decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of publication. — ONA